House District 10, Position 1 Questionnaires
(No incumbent in this race; candidates in alphabetical order)
-------
GREG GILDAY
Party Preference: Republican
Age: 42
Residence: Camano Island
Occupation: Attorney, Realtor, President/Chairman of Land Title & Escrow
Education: JD Seattle University, MBA Seattle University, BA Western Washington University
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: State House of Representatives, LD10, Position 1
Community involvement: I have been involved in numerous non-profits over the years. I have served on the Board for the Stanwood Camano Rotary Club (member since 2006), the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, and the Safe Harbor Free Clinic. My favorite project was the playground – after seeing a lack of playground options for my kids, I led a group that raised almost $250,000 from local people and businesses and brought together over 1000 volunteers to build the Rotary Adventure Playground on Camano Island in just 5 days.
Campaign website: www.greggilday.com
Why are you running for office?
I have always wanted to help make our community a better place, making running for the State House a natural choice. More importantly, is that I like to lead by example. I’ve often told my sons it’s better to do something about a problem than just complain. Washington has a number of problems, and I can be part of the solution in Olympia.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
I have called thousands of voters in the district, and there is no doubt the biggest issue on the minds of people is COVID-19 and how/when we are going to re-open and get people back to work. That being said, the biggest issue for any legislator in the upcoming session will be the fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown and the projected $8.8 billion shortfall over the next three years. This sudden and significant budget shortage will affect all aspects of state government, and we need to ensure our priorities are straight.
How will you address it?
In the past 7 years, the state budget has increased over 70% - a level that was unsustainable even before the COVID-19 shutdown. There are two sides to the budget equation: income and expenditures – and for too long, the one-party control in this state has focused on the revenue side i.e. raising taxes. We need to do a better job prioritizing our spending, keeping in mind our constitutionally mandated duty to provide a quality education for our children, while also maintaining public safety, caring for our most vulnerable, and providing funding for essential services.
Why should voters choose you?
Our state is at a crossroads and the upcoming session will be unlike any other before, and difficult discussions surrounding the budget, taxes, and services are going to be necessary. My background and leadership ability make me the best candidate for this position. I have a history of bringing people together creatively to reach win-win solutions. I have the same values as the voters in the 10th LD of respecting individual freedoms, and I will keep education as the #1 priority in state government. I will also respect the needs of the agricultural community and small businesses.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I better reflect the values of our community. I am not a tax and spend politician. I am a husband, father, and small business owner, and in each of those roles, I have to live within my means. We should expect the government to live within its means as well. I am the only candidate in this race to assert that Washington does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.
--------
ANGIE HOMOLA
Party Preference: Democrat
Age: As a 60-year-old local, I enjoy mountain biking, snow skiing, gardening, nature, scuba diving, woodworking, and promoting democracy.
Residence: Oak Harbor, Washington, 10th LD since 1997
Occupation: Architect and former carpenter, machinist, and laborer
Education and Professional Licenses:
2013 – 2015 Master of Environmental Law and Policy - summa cum laude Vermont Law School, South Royalton VT
2005 - Present Architect - Professional registration - Washington
1992 – Present Architect - Professional registration - Hawaii
1988 Bachelor of Architecture -cum laude
Washington State University, Pullman, Washington
Elected offices held:
ISLAND COUNTY COMMISSIONER 2009 – 2013 (during the Great Recession)
Boards and Committees in this capacity:
Island County Affiliates
1. Island County Board of Commissioners, Chair
2. Regional Transportation Policy Board, Chair
3. Island County Council of Governments
4. Board of Health
5. Local Integrating Organization, Interim Chair
6. Salmon Recovery Board
7. Washington Counties Risk Pool
8. Law and Justice Council
9. I-COM 911
10. Marine Resources Committee
11. Compensation Board
12. Election Canvassing Board
13. Law and Library Board of Trustees
14. Oak Harbor Senior Center Board
15. Finance Committee
16. Justice Court Districting Committee
17. Veterans Advisory Board, attendee
18. Northwest Regional Council Area on Aging
19. Northwest Clean Air Agency
State Affiliates
• Washington State Association of Counties – Legislative Steering Committee,
Board of Directors – Western Region Representative
• Washington State Building Code Council – Legislative Affairs, Chair – Appointed by Washington State Governor Christine Gregoire.
• Ebey's Landing National Historical Trust Board
National Affiliate
• National Association of Counties – Environment, Energy and Land Use Committee Non-governmental Boards and Committees
• Washington State Democratic Party Island County Democrats State Committee Member (2016 - 2018)
• Washington State Democratic Party - Environment and Climate Caucus, Executive Board Resolutions Chair (2016 - Current)
• Whidbey Island Branch American Association of University Women - Academic Scholarship Committee Chair (2014 - Current)
ISLAND COUNTY DEMOCRATS STATE COMMITTEE MEMBER (2016-2018)
In this capacity I served on the Elections and Ag. and Rural Committees and supported positions and resolutions from the Affirmative Action, Democratic Federation of Women, Advocacy, Elections, and Finance committees, and the Labor, Women’s, Native American, Young Democrats, Disabilities, African American, Economic Justice, Progressive, LGBTQ, SOCAS, Latino/Hispanic, Veterans and Military Families, and Ag & Rural caucuses.
Environment and Climate Caucus, Resolutions Committee Chair (2016-current)
Elected offices sought:
• Washington State House of Representatives Position (1) 10th LD (D) - Current
• Washington State Senate 10th LD (D) – 2016
• Island County Commissioner (see above)
Community involvement:
2008 – Present
Founder and President of the “Swan Lake Watershed Preservation Group” 501c3 Community members working to preserve the watershed and estuarine wetland (salt marsh) of Swan Lake, a publicly owned property. Worked with local, state, and federal agencies to maintain ecosystem services, obtained grants for site studies and maintenance, helped support the acquisition of the Smith and Minor Island DNR aquatic reserve, helped prepare a habitat management plan, and helped secure a 300+ acre conservation easement.
1998 – Present
Oak Harbor School District (OHSD) and Community Associations
• Taught enrichment courses in architecture, science, art, gardening, and medieval prop design to elementary schoolchildren
• Led Oak Harbor High Ecology Club students in native tree and vegetation planting, trash cleanup, and noxious weed removal at Swan Lake Island County Park
• American Association of University Women Whidbey Island – Chair, Senior High
School Women Scholarship Award Committee (6 years)
• Coached two middle school Destination Imagination teams
• SCUBA dove in Oak Harbor Windjammer Park lagoon to remove trash
• Chaperoned backpacking group of middle school children at Camp Moran State
Park on Orcas Island
• Designed the layout for Broadview Elementary School (BVE) playground, and helped install new playground equipment at (BVE) and Fort Nugent City Park
• Noxious weed removal with Whidbey Camano Land Trust at Dugualla Bay Whidbey Island and Livingston Bay Camano Island, and with WSU Extension Noxious Weed Board at Swan Lake
• Helped built sets and made costumes for Oak Harbor Elementary School and
Whidbey Playhouse
Awards
• 2003 - Golden Acorn Award from OHSD PTA - for dedication and service to children and youth
• 2011 - Washington State Association of Counties Legislative Steering Committee – for bipartisan collaboration
• 2012 - American Association of University Women named honoree – for scholarship program development and administration
Associations and Affiliations
• Swan Lake Watershed Preservation Group 501c3, 2008-present, Founder & President
• Phil-Am of Whidbey Island, 2008-present
• League of Women Voters Whidbey Branch, 2008–present
• National Audubon, and Whidbey Audubon, 2000-present
• Sierra Club, 1990-present
• American Association of University Women Whidbey Branch, 2013 – present,
Chair Academic Scholarship Committee
• Indivisible Whidbey, 2019-current
• Island County Historical Society, 2008-present
• Stanwood Area Historical Society, 2012-present
• PBY - Memorial Foundation PAC NW Naval Air Museum
Campaign website: angieforall.com
Campaign Facebook: angieforall
Campaign Address: Angie For All, P.O. Box 955, Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Why are you running for office?
I am running for this position because my conscience compels me to do everything in my power to care for today’s and tomorrow’s generations and to embolden democracy, freedom from oppression, and the pursuit of happiness. My interest in elected office was inspired 17 years ago when as a whistle blower I exposed an elected official’s abuse of office, triggering months of harassment and the sabotage of my personnel file. With my union’s assistance we exposed the unscrupulous behavior and I resigned. Five years later, while working on a grant application for fish-friendly tide gates, I discovered a blatant abuse of a half million public tax dollars by that same official. I began attending city and county meetings where citizens’ interests took a back seat to special interests. To restore government for the common good I ran for Island County Commissioner and with the help of informed voters we triumphed over corruption. I took office in 2008 at the onset of the Great Recession and began an era of respectful and equal representation for every citizen through transparency, accountability, and compassion. A long and methodical effort driven by corporate greed has all but stripped the lower and middle class from realizing their dreams, while simultaneously bringing our planet to the brink of collapse. My goal as an elected official is to provide citizens with accurate information so that they can make informed decisions about their future. I offer my community engagement and diverse local elected office experiences from balancing budgets, public and mental health care, land-use planning, affordable housing, social services, environmental protections, strengthening unions, transportation infrastructure, public safety, and job opportunities - to the creation and adoption of state policies that can help equitably navigate the challenges ahead.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Balancing our state’s budget that has been ravaged by the economic impacts of COVID19 while providing pandemic protections and vital public services. No issue stands alone. If I have learned anything from local government service it is that all issues and public services are connected and they must be addressed comprehensively. The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled back the veil exposing the shortcomings and vulnerabilities in our local, state, and federal government services. It has also shown the remarkable ability for people to help those in need and to make change quickly and effectively. I will attend to all issues affecting the amazing people and the beautiful places they love in our district.
How will you address it?
Pandemic: As a legislator I will support a dedicated Emergency Preparedness Task Force consisting of federal, state, and local government agencies and stakeholders, to identify actions needed to prepare a Standardized Pandemic, Food, Housing and Natural Disaster Plan. I will support a Pandemic and Environmental Health Response Fund to include free testing, contact tracing, monitoring, and treatment, as well as personal protective equipment produced and warehoused in Washington State and a reliable system for delivery. Additionally I will seek support to provide state funded/matched emergency food, housing (eviction relief), childcare and diapers, medicines, public health care and mental health care, access to public education and transportation, and environmental/climate change protections.
To Meet Mandated and Vital Public Services I will work to:
• Establish a sustainable revenue structure; one that is not the most regressive in the nation, and where the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share
• Maintain and improve safety nets for the most vulnerable
• Advance public project affordable housing and alternative housing opportunities
• Adopt a Washington State healthcare plan to provide public health care, and mental and behavior health care (end the opioid crisis).
• Forward a just transition to clean energy and make aggressive and critical steps toward climate change reduction.
• Kick-start smart land-use and transportation planning and projects that incentivize public transit, walkable communities, broadband access, living wage jobs, historic preservation, infill, agriculture/aquaculture, reuse and remodeling of existing buildings for housing, and health care facilities etc.
My top legislative priorities:
• Affordable housing and housing the homeless
• Environmental protections and action on climate change
• Public and mental health care - ending the opioid crisis
• Fiscal responsibility and fair taxation
(Please see my website for my full list of priorities)
Why should voters choose you?
Washington’s people and businesses are reeling from this public health disaster that has crippled our economy and severely impacted high risk and marginalized residents. To help our state and its people heal and move forward with long-term economic and operational public services, we will benefit from elected officials with experience and proven success carrying government through tough times and who have the skills, attention to detail, and implementation history to make positive structural change happen. I offer those attributes. I have a proven track record of fighting for what’s right rather than settling for what’s easy. That’s how, as an Island County Commissioner during the Great Recession, I championed numerous successful public service milestones including:
• Transparency - Brought video recorded commissioner meetings to the public for the first time in county history
• Veterans - The former Indigent Veterans Advisory Board told a veteran with six children and a husband sick with cancer to “go get a job” when she asked for assistance to cover a $120 utility bill to avoid eviction. I removed the Board and replaced it with a veteran employed in the position full time. The new program went from serving 5 to 100 vets annually.
• Fiscal Responsibility - Worked collaboratively to reduce expenses while protecting employee wages and benefits; maintained senior citizen, public safety, and mental health care services; enhanced local job opportunities; and protected the environment, all within budget.
• Fisheries/Environment - When Washington’s wild fisheries were threatened by a Canadian corporate giant, I championed the banning of open-water fin fish net pens in Island County, and lobbied for the successful banning of non-native netpenned species in Washington State.
• Jobs - I supported zoning that encouraged smart growth, home occupations, sustainable and compatible light industry jobs, tourism, broadband and transportation improvements, and locally owned farms.
• Collaboration - When there were insufficient funds to meet mandated services, I brought department heads and elected officials together as a team to study the alternatives and to find fiscally smart solutions.
• Compassion - When there were insufficient funds to meet non-mandated services I donated $30,000 of my salary, some of which helped senior centers, drug court relief for juvenile offenders, animal shelters, and 4H. These cost-saving efficiencies and responsible governance earned Island County an AA bond rating in the midst of the recession. I helped keep Island County solvent and productive during very difficult times, and in the wake of COVID-19 I will do the same at the state level.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
As an architect I have expertise in contract administration, being the liaison between owner, architect, and builder to see projects built according to plan, on time, and in budget. As a former carpenter, laborer, and machinist, I have a deep appreciation for vocational training and smart land-use planning. I’ve designed homes, helped build affordable housing, written zoning ordinances, and served on the Washington the State Building Code Council. To help preserve natural resources I founded an environmental non-profit that protects a publicly owned coastal lagoon, and to find a just path forward for renewable energy I earned a Masters in Environmental Law and Policy. All of the candidates have something valuable to offer. What sets me apart is that I have an extensive array of applicable experiences and accomplishments including: 10th LD community engagement; former County Commissioner; Navy wife, mother, small business owner; former carpenter, laborer, and machinist; an advanced education; a compassionate and collaborative approach; and tangible fiscal policy and public service results. To make effective change we must come together to recognize and celebrate that we have more in common than not, that we share the same dreams for equality, good health, environmental and climate change protections, opportunity, quality of life and responsibility to future generations. A successful path forward is one where we work together placing democracy and the common good before oppression and corporate greed. The current fiscal and public service challenges facing Washington fall somewhere between those of the Great Depression and the Great Recession. My successful elected office experience steering Island County through tough times coupled with my diverse job and local civic engagement experiences have prepared me to sponsor legislation that protects working families, quality of life; and standing up to unethical efforts to undermine democracy. Now more than ever we need fact focused and forward thinking elected officials who prioritize the interests of the many over the pockets of the few. I will bring experience, accountability, and compassion to this office.
-------------------------
IVAN LEWIS
Party Preference: Democrat
Age: 31
Residence: Coupeville
Occupation: Business Owner/Manager
Education: Emergency Medical Technician Certification (Inactive), Firefighter I Equivalency
Elected offices held: Democratic PCO
Elected offices sought: Democratic PCO, State Representative
Community involvement: Young Democrats of Island County – Founding member and Chair, Boy Scouts of America – Active Volunteer, Social Activism
Campaign website: IvanLewis.org
Why are you running for office?
I am running because if we don’t take action right now, my children’s generation will do far, far worse than my generation and my parent’s generation. Many of the challenges we are facing today are the same challenges we have been fighting for decades: wages have stayed flat since the 1970’s, health care costs have risen astronomically, pensions seem like they are a thing of the past, there are more women in the workforce than ever before yet we are no closer to equal pay for equal work, childcare costs continue to rise while families struggle to juggle working and raising children, companies continue to schedule workers one week at a time instead of structuring work so that people can spend time with their families, and all the while our climate continues to warm, causing more forest fires, more flooding, more storms and more droughts. We can’t let this stand. I can’t sit on the sidelines and wonder if somebody will do something. What we need right now are politicians that know what it is like to make ends meet, who are not independently wealthy and who know what it is like to rely on the programs that they are legislating for. We need real people in Olympia. People who are beholden to what is right and just and kind. Not beholden to corporations, special interests and lobbyists.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The single biggest issue will be managing the impending economic crisis on top of the already vast inequities within our healthcare, schools, housing and more.
How will you address it?
We need a New Deal economy in Washington. Investments in jobs, infrastructure, education and a transition to a green economy will carry us forward and prepare our world and our workforce for the changing climate before the next crisis hits. Every investment we make right now will ensure that our children and our children’s children have a future that is bright and prosperous. We need voices in Olympia that will push back against austerity measures so that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past.
Why should voters choose you?
I will be an absolute champion for the working class, the working poor and those being left behind. I will fight for a universal healthcare system that ensures people can go to the doctor without fear of out of pocket expenses, I will fight for living wage jobs that strengthen our economies and our communities, I will fight for affordable housing that ensures people can live in the communities they work and I will fight for a transition to clean energy and a clean economy. I am committed to the people of my district and to ensuring that each and every one of us has the opportunity for a prosperous life.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I am the only Democrat under the age of 55 in this race, I am the only Democrat raising young kids (ages 7, 5, 3, 2) in today’s economy and I am the only candidate in this race that identifies at LGBTQ.
-------
SCOTT MCMULLEN
Party Preference: Democrat
Age: 57
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Firefighter/emergency technician
Education: Associate's Degree, Pierce College; National Fire Academy Rescue, Fire Officer IV, Texas A&M University
Elected offices held: Mount Vernon City Council member, 2004-2012
Elected offices sought: 10th LD State Representative
Community involvement: I've dedicated my professional and private life to public service; I love this community. In addition to my career int he Air Force and as a Firefighter, I've served on boards and commissions including Skagit County Community Action, Skagit County Law and Justice Committee, Skagit Transit Authority Board and the Transportation Improvement Board, Law Enforcement and Firefighters Retirement Board, I've also volunteered with YMCA Children's Programs, Kiwanis Club, Cub Scouts of America, Jefferson Elementary Parents Group and as a volunteer firefighter.
Campaign website: www.ScottMcMullen.org
Why are you running for office? I'm running for Legislature now because, more than ever, we need elected officials who put service to others ahead of political interests. I served on the City Council during the last recession and had to make tough choices to balance the budget without cutting critical services. I'll work for jobs, the environment, public health and safety.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position: When I started this campaign, I said the jobs and income inequality were the top issues, and while the pandemic has dramatically changed ust about everything in our daily lives, it hasn't altered my values. We must do more to improve the lives and fiscal security of working families. Now, more than ever, many of our neighbors are at risk of falling into poverty with insufficient social safety nets.
How will you address it? First, we must ensure that healthcare and unemployment are available to those whose jobs were suspended or eliminated y the virus. Second, we must immediately launch state initiatives to put people back to work in construction and infrastructure. However we also need to reconcile a tightening state budget.
Why should voters choose you? I'm running for office for the same reason that I've dedicated my professional and public life to public service: I love this community. I'm proud to be endorsed by former State Senator Georgia Gardner, former State Representative Rob Johnson, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich, Joe Bowen, International Association of Firefighters Local I-66, 10th Legislative District Democrats and the Island County Democrats.
What sets you apart from your opponents? Having served on City Council during the last recession, I know how to make cuts to balance a budget while prioritizing essential services. As Legislator, I will help put our economy back on the right track.
-------
SUZANNE WOODARD
Party Preference: Democrat
Age: 62
Residence: Clinton, Whidbey Island since 2012. Prior to that
Everett WA resident since 1983.
Occupation: Registered Nurse for 38 years working continuously at Providence Hospital Everett Cardiac Care Unit as Supervisor then switching to Labor and Delivery; Neonatal Resuscitation Program Instructor with Cascade Healthcare Training; Longtime labor advocate and Union Leader with UFCW21.
Elected offices held: First Time Candidate
Elected offices sought: State House Position One Seat 10th Legislative District
Community involvement: “Organ Lady” taking diseased organs to elementary schools to show the dangers of smoking/drug use. Little League scorekeeper. Participated in mentoring high school students interested in health care careers in job shadow program for many years and was gratified that many went on to health care fields after graduation. Organized take your child to work program for unit employees.
Campaign website: www.suzannewoodard.com
Why are you running for office? I recognize the inequity all around us, and my strong sense of advocacy is leading me to protect and enhance the quality of life for my community, my neighbors and the next generation as well. I want to take my medical background and my union voice to Olympia to lead us through this pandemic and make strides to change our prospects and improve life for us all- my experience has been that the true voices of families need reinforcement in our government, and I want to lend my voice to the chorus.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position? The economic impact of coronavirus recession on our working families and seniors, with a topping of loss of healthcare coverage for many unemployed during these tough times. This is a thread that will touch all residents no matter what their age or location within our district. How do we support, protect and lift up our community when the revenue stream is depleted?
How will you address it? The Special Session of the Legislature will be a place to begin these discussions, but as this is a deep and binding topic the resolution will not be fast and will likely continue through 2021 and beyond. My stance is we have to correct the State Revenue Tax Code we have subsisted under, which is a sales tax system that falters when there is economic downturn. Special interest tax carve outs given to big business to encourage operating in our state have not really benefitted our working families as they were purported too. As these are a variation of “Trickle Down Economics” they need to be reversed. Big businesses are heavy users of our infrastructure and they should contribute to public investment in our state as residents do. I believe that the capital gains tax and wealth tax needs to be revisited as well. As we have a brisk referendum process in Washington, a state income tax proposal would be very unpopular with many and would likely be subject to a Tim Eyman-like counter move putting WA right back in the exact same position economically. We must learn from the lessons of 2008-09 housing recession and avoid depleting our social safety net for communities down to dust as a method to address our budgetary shortfall, which had some dire unintended consequences we are still dealing with in communities today. Education is the key for the working public to help change and pivot to another employment opportunity that is viable to support their families. I favor supporting displaced workers to gain new skills in a greener trade as we transition away from fossil fuels and move towards renewable energy. A long term goal for me is to tackle protecting and enhancing healthcare availability for all residents of the district and the state. I hope to be able to use my medical background to assist with crafting legislation to accomplish this. I am very intrigued with the “Whole Washington Medical Trust” option proposed in 2019 by Senator Bob Hasegawa. As a union leader, I am familiar with medical trusts that have been used in the trades for many years to provide excellent coverage for their members. This could be a viable and affordable healthcare option for residents who are currently not insured or under-insured.
Why should voters pick you? As a Registered Nurse who has worked in the community for many years, I have supported families and military families during crisis and learned much at this table about the fabric of our citizens, and the struggles they face. I have a proven record of advocating for clients, working Washingtonian’s and senior citizens. My medical background and first hand knowledge of the healthcare application in today’s hospital’s and clinics puts me in a position to use this background to help steer us through the pandemic age and beyond. As it stands now, there is only one medically trained member of either the House or the Senate - Eileen Cody RN from West Seattle. I would like to join her to benefit my neighbors here in the 10th Legislative District.
What sets you apart from your opponents? I am a first time candidate who has not run for public office before. All of my democratic opponents have run unsuccessfully before, one of them has run twice unsuccessfully. My Republican opponent is polar opposite in the issues I stand for and want to lead with, namely making life better for our residents. I am the only candidate who can say I am a union leader. I am not only just a dues paying member who took on the role of shop steward and bargaining team member of my union. I was elected Vice President of the Executive Board of UFCW21- the largest private sector union in WA State with 44,000 members. I am the only candidate who has networked and worked within a multiunion coalition to get legislation passed in Olympia to protect and enhance our labor rights and safety. In this role I testified on numerous occasions, here is one documented article I was in: https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/times-watchdog/nursestaffing-levels-overtime-breaks-washington-state-legislature/. I have shown that I can reach across the aisle, work with opposition and come to a place of consensus that benefits our community. I am focused, hardworking and get results!
