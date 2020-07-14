10th Legislative District, Position 2 Questionnaires
DAVE PAUL
- Party preference: Democrat
- Age: 52
- Residence: Oak Harbor
- Occupation: Skagit Valley College Administrator and Professor
- Education: BA, Seattle University; MA, Miami University (Ohio); doctorate, University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign)
- Elected offices held: First-term state representative. Vice-Chair, House Education Committee. Serves on the College and Workforce Development Committee and Transportation Committee.
- Elected offices sought: State Representative, 10th LD, Position 2
- Community involvement: Supporting job creation and business retention through the Island County Economic Development Council; President, Oak Harbor Educational Foundation; Member of Rotary; formerly served on Oak Harbor School District Budget Committee, Sustainable Whidbey Coalition, and Newark (Ohio) School Board.
- Campaign website: www.votedavepaul.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for State Representative because I love my community, and I know the issues the community cares about. And I know how to bring people together and find common ground and develop solutions. Our community deserves a leader who believes that investments in education, public health, and the environment are important and worth fighting for.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The biggest issue facing Washington State is combating COVID-19 and addressing the pandemic's impact on our families and the economy.
How will you address it?
I will continue my work with health officials, community leaders, and local elected officials to implement common-sense public health measures that help keep our families, schools, and communities safe. We need to make sure that efforts to rebuild the economy are focused on our Main Streets and not Wall Street. Finally, we need to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community are protected from draconian budget cuts.
Why should voters choose you?
Voters can trust that I will listen to their concerns and advocate on their behalf in the state legislature. Most of the legislation that I’ve sponsored (including opportunities to expand educational benefits for Veterans and strengthen pathways for students to receive college credits in high school) are based on ideas from constituents.
I’ve championed the infrastructure investments our community needs in health care, schools and libraries, public safety, transportation, and the environment.
Finally, I understand the importance of K-12 public education and work closely with schools throughout the 10th District to ensure our students are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. Simply put, the engine of our economy starts with outstanding K-12, trade school, apprenticeship, community college, and university programs that generate living-wage jobs.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Now, more than ever, we need leaders who prioritize public health and healthcare that protects our families and community. After listening to doctors and nursing home experts, I fought to increase Medicaid rates to help rural healthcare providers and nursing homes in our District. I worked across the aisle to help lower the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors and families, reduce the cost of insulin, fund our state’s COVID-19 response, and prioritize critical mental health and substance recovery services across our region.
This is a moderate district that expects its leaders to work across party lines. Voters can trust that I listen to all constituents and work hard to find bipartisan solutions whenever possible. The legislation I’ve sponsored demonstrates that I am able to work with Democrats and Republicans alike to protect veterans, support education, and improve our transportation policies.
BILL BRUCH
- Party preference: Republican
- Age: 55
- Residence: La Conner
- Occupation: Property Manager
- Education: 1985: University of Washington, Seattle, WA (Business). 1983-85: Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA (Liberal Arts, Business). 1983: Graduate of Newport High School, Bellevue, WA (Honor Student). Licenses: WA State Life Insurance/Series 6, Mykut Real Estate School, Bellevue, WA.
- Elected offices held: 2016-2017 La Conner Town Council Member (Mayor Pro Tem, Parks Commission Member, Park & Port Committee, and the Utilities Committee). 2017-18 Republican PCO La Conner #801. 2017- Present Skagit County Republican Party Chairman.
- Elected offices sought: Legislative District 10 State House of Representatives (Pos 2).
- Community involvement: 2016: Washington State Republican National Convention Delegate. 2014, 15: La Conner Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (Member and Chairman) 2003, 04: Tribal Canoe Journey, Support & Participant. Tulalip, WA / Chemainus, BC. 1985-87 Facilitator for Lou Tice "Investment In Excellence Programs", Seattle, WA.
- Campaign website: BillBruchforHouse.com https://billbruchforhouse.com/
Why am I running for office?
Decades of one-party rule in Olympia has left many in our state without a voice in government. With 57 Democrats to 41 Republicans in the state legislature, our region is heavily influenced by Seattle politicians who do not understand the needs and priorities of the local citizenry. I want to bring more balance, transparency and responsiveness to our state government so we can implement policies to better represent all our constituents of legislative district 10.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The Covid-19 crisis and the ramifications of the estimated $8 - $10 billion loss in tax revenue, coupled with tax increases on businesses that the Democrat majority legislature has imposed over the last two sessions will have terrible lasting effects on our business community and our local economy.
How will you address it?
I will vote for tax breaks, tax incentives and tax reductions for individuals and businesses and will work for a more efficient government to make sure tax dollars are not wasted.
Why should voters choose you?
I promise to work hard on the issues that affect our area. And I stand for lower taxes and fewer government mandates and regulations that cause hardship for farms, businesses and families. I will consistently vote for more transparency and to lower taxes and lessen regulations.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
For two years my opponent strongly advocated and voted for the Sex-ed law beginning in Kindergarten. I am adamantly opposed to this law and will be voting to overturn it. Also my opponent voted for billions in new taxes hurting working families and businesses. I will fight against these taxes and other oppressive government -mandates and regulations that harm all of us.
TAYLOR ZIMMERMAN
- Party preference: Progressive
- Age: 33
- Residence: Conway
- Occupation: Clinical Trials Professional
- Education: B.A. Business Marketing and B.S. Molecular and Cellular Biology
- Elected offices held: N/A
- Elected offices sought: N/A
- Community involvement: N/A
- Campaign website: FB: Vote TayZimm ; VoteTTZ@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
I am tired of standing on the sidelines, unable to make any kind of true difference, while we are losing the game. And by we, I mean the bottom 95%. The past four years have definitely put me over the top. It is frustrating to see the squabbling, the divisiveness, the inaction, the pettiness, the self-righteousness and overall, how out of touch many of our politicians are in government. I have confidence in my abilities and believe I truly can make a positive difference in peoples lives in this position. If it sounds like I have a bitter tone, it is because my frustration toward our political system is genuine. And I want to shake it up.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Besides ideological divisiveness and battling with political suits who are at the mercy of special interests….. I do believe that an issue not being talked about enough is overpopulation of this district. This is not something we can just pretend won’t exist in the coming decade. This will have dire effects on our communities, farmland, waterways, wildlife, air quality and quality of life. This is one of many issues, but this is something I want to address so that we may be proactive to it.
How will you address it?
First, we need to realize how special our farmland and waterways and mountains are in this area, and ensure those are protected. Another big issue is the loss of our salmon run population, and overpopulation is only going to hurt that further. I have seen what urban sprawl does, and it is not pretty. I think we can all agree we would rather not see this area turn into a Seattle suburb. We will need to be creative toward solutions, and I really don’t have all the answers – this would be an open collaboration and team effort from everyone to find a pragmatic approach with sensible solutions. Steps may include implementing our own version of a ‘Green New Deal’ which will include more initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint in this area while building our infrastructure to better accommodate a growing population. This would include expanded biking lanes, more mass transit, more environmentally friendly energy and chemical initiatives, encouraging to work remotely, building up rather than out and further limiting development near waterways. I do know, however, that the first step to developing a plan and solution is to identify the problem, and we should not wait to be reactive in acknowledging this.
Why should voters choose you?
I am not a suit. I have not been jaded by bureaucracy or corrupted by special interests. I relate to the poor and middle class, as that is all I have ever known. I am connected with this land, frequently exploring the outdoors. Being from the Skagit Valley, I have a long history with the challenges and issues this beautiful area has continually faced. It is a personal connection, not a political or business one. We need better representation to take on these challenges from someone who innately understands them, and is not ignorant or out of touch to them. It is time for bold action, urgent action and proactive action.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I lean the most left of my opponents, but we need to take bigger steps in our government to collaborate and work together, no matter the ideology, in order to get things done. I believe I am the most open-minded to bridging a non-partisan perspective as well as to bold and creative solutions. For example, instead of just trying to lower already over-inflated college tuition and providing more work programs for students, I want to propose a bill for free college education in this state, at least through AA degree. This will allow students to focus on their education, and not on how they will eat that night while in school. It is an investment in our future.
I plan to pay for this by implementing a 2% wealth tax on all households making 8 figures or more in this state. This will help bridge an already gross wealth disparity gap, and take some from the 1% to better support the 99%. Believe me, those annually worth 8 figures or more will still be doing alright… So it is bold and pragmatic approaches like this, benefiting the majority of the population that actually need it, that sets me apart. I don’t want to just be a suit with a title taking ‘baby step’ legislation measures that don’t actually result in real change. I feel I am best suited to take on special interests, help end the political injustices to society, and am the most in touch with the real people and issues in this district.
