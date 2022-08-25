Modern American Restaurant Brand Selects Professional Scorer Bynum for First Providence Market Partnership

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, is now partnered with Providence College graduate student and Providence Friars' Point Guard Jared Bynum. Entering his third season with the Friars, Bynum is known as a scorer that fuels wins. This new alliance marks the first Providence market athlete partnership for the modern American restaurant brand.

