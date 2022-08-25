...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
1 of 2
Jared Bynum, point guard, Providence Friars Partners with 110 Grill®
Modern American Restaurant Brand Selects Professional Scorer Bynum for First Providence Market Partnership
WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, is now partnered with Providence College graduate student and Providence Friars' Point Guard Jared Bynum. Entering his third season with the Friars, Bynum is known as a scorer that fuels wins. This new alliance marks the first Providence market athlete partnership for the modern American restaurant brand.
"Whether gearing up for game time or in the off season I'm always looking for a meal that fuels me," said Jared Bynum, point guard, Providence Friars. "110 Grill gives me tons of tasty options including my personal favorite, the Cuban Swordfish! This is my first NIL partnership in Providence and I'm looking forward to what we'll accomplish together."
The defending Big East Conference regular season champions, the Providence Friars men's basketball team represents Providence College in NCAA Division I competition. They were a founding member of the original Big East Conference from 1979 until 2013, and are now a member of the current Big East Conference. Bynum is a 5-8, 150-pound Point Guard from Rockville, MD.
With a commitment to allergy awareness, 110 Grill® offers all patrons, including those visiting its Providence area locations, modern American cuisine to be enjoyed in a spacious dining area or at its expansive bar area. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free.
About 110 Grill®
110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.