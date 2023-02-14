Shana Allen, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, 1st Security Bank

Shana Allen, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, 1st Security Bank

 By 1st Security Bank

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ('the Bank') is pleased to announce that Shana Allen, currently the Chief Information Officer for the Bank since 2010, has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, effective immediately.


