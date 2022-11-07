MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington ("the Bank"), announced today that the Bank has entered into an agreement with Columbia Banking System, Inc. to purchase seven banking locations with approximately $510 million in deposits and $76 million in loans. The seven branch locations are in the communities of White Salmon and Goldendale, Washington, and Newport, Waldport, Ontario, Manzanita and Tillamook, Oregon.

The purchase is subject to receiving regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Under the agreement, the Bank will assume certain liabilities, including checking, savings, IRAs and CDs belonging to households and small business customers who live in the local area. 1st Security Bank will be acquiring all seven retail locations, including their ATMs. Six branch properties are owned, and one branch property is leased with the Bank assuming the lease.


