MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") has recently partnered with LoanStar Technologies ("LoanStar") to create an improved loan application portal for home improvement contractors. The portal enables contractors to offer various bank financing options to consumers for the purchase of windows, roofs, solar panels and other home improvement goods and services.

The Bank has been providing home improvement financing to consumers since 1996 through various fintech partnerships and continues to work to improve the lending process for consumers and contractors using the latest technology. LoanStar's platform, MerchantLinQ®, is versatile and built to connect to numerous third-party vendors allowing the Bank to improve the user experience, create operational efficiency, and reduce risk.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.