...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
1st Security Bank utilizes fintech, LoanStar Technologies, to create a more streamlined experience for home improvement contractors and consumers
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") has recently partnered with LoanStar Technologies ("LoanStar") to create an improved loan application portal for home improvement contractors. The portal enables contractors to offer various bank financing options to consumers for the purchase of windows, roofs, solar panels and other home improvement goods and services.
The Bank has been providing home improvement financing to consumers since 1996 through various fintech partnerships and continues to work to improve the lending process for consumers and contractors using the latest technology. LoanStar's platform, MerchantLinQ®, is versatile and built to connect to numerous third-party vendors allowing the Bank to improve the user experience, create operational efficiency, and reduce risk.
"We see LoanStar as a true technology partner," said Ben Crowl, SVP Director of Consumer Lending. "We believe that by leveraging the LoanStar platform, the Bank will be able to expand our product offerings, create a better user experience for the contractor and consumer, and improve the workflows for the consumer lending team.
ABOUT LOANSTAR TECHNOLOGIES
LoanStar Technologies is a fintech focused on connecting service providers with financial institutions to supply financing to consumers for the purchase of goods and services. MerchantLinQ connects with other fintech and CRM solutions to provide efficiencies for both the service provider and financial institution. LoanStar is a privately held company headquarteredin Swarthmore, PA.
ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON
1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area, Vancouver, and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.