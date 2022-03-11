WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the sale of the 2022 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins beginning on March 17 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours from the on-sale date and time.
Struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint, these popular coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. In 2021, for the first time since their introduction more than three decades before, the reverse (tails) of American Eagle Gold Proof Coins debuted a newly designed portrayal of an eagle, created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," and "IN GOD WE TRUST," along with the face value and weight.
The coins' obverse (heads) features Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand, and an olive branch in her left. To render a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens' original vision, legacy details of the obverse design also were restored in 2021, including modifications to the U.S. Capitol Building, stars, torch, sun rays, and other design elements based on the original bronze cast.
The 2022 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins will be available in the following five product options:
- PRODUCT CODE: 22EB; PRODUCT OPTION: One Ounce Coin; PRODUCT LIMIT*: 6,000; MINTAGE LIMIT*: 16,000
- PRODUCT CODE: 22EC; PRODUCT OPTION: One-Half Ounce Coin; PRODUCT LIMIT*: 2,000; MINTAGE LIMIT*: 12,000
- PRODUCT CODE: 22ED; PRODUCT OPTION: One-Quarter Ounce Coin; PRODUCT LIMIT*: 4,500; MINTAGE LIMIT*: 14,500
- PRODUCT CODE: 22EE; PRODUCT OPTION: One-Tenth Ounce Coin; PRODUCT LIMIT*: 14,000; MINTAGE LIMIT*: 24,000
- PRODUCT CODE: 22EF; PRODUCT OPTION: Four-Coin Set (includes one of each weight); PRODUCT LIMIT*: 10,000;MINTAGE LIMIT*: N/A
American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.
To sign up for REMIND ME alerts, visit:
- https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-one-ounce-gold-proof-coin-22EB.html (product code 22EB)
- https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-one-half-ounce-gold-proof-coin-22EC.html (product code 22EC)
- https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-one-quarter-ounce-gold-proof-coin-22ED.html (product code 22ED)
- https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-one-tenth-ounce-gold-proof-coin-22EE.html (product code 22EE)
- https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-eagle-2022-gold-proof-four-coin-set-22EF.html (product code 22EF)
The one ounce and four-coin sets are part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program and are available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.
Information about additional products featuring the American Eagle Gold Coins will be published on the Mint's 2022 Product Schedule at https://catalog.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2022/.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 17, 2022, at noon EDT.
To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice. Please use the United States Mint catalog site https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.
Media Contact
Office of Corporate Communications, United States Mint, (202) 354-7222, inquiries@usmint.treas.gov
SOURCE United States Mint
