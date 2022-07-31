...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s. This will
pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
30 Day Entrepreneur Launches Industry First - Guided Start-Up Program
30DayEntrepreneur Launches Industry First-Guided Start-Up Program. The Program features a robust self paced online curriculum complete with free access to all the tools being explained and robust checklist and video guides to walk someone new to business marketing through all the critical steps.
NEW YORK, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The startup incubator at 30 Day Entrepreneur is excited to announce our new marketing course, which will help people start or grow their businesses with all the tools and guidance they need. This course is led by experienced founders and marketers, who have mapped out their road to success. The course includes everything from market research and target audience analysis to branding and social media strategy. In addition, it provides one-on-one coaching to help participants implement a marketing plan and achieve drastic increases in lead generation or sales.
The Program features a robust self paced online curriculum complete with free access to all the tools being explained and robust checklist and video guides to walk someone new to business marketing through all the critical steps. It's never been easier, or more affordable, to get started in business marketing. And this program offers the chance to do it right - with expert guidance every step of the way.
Entrepreneurs are a special breed of people. They have an ambition and a vision that they want to turn into a reality. But often, they need guidance on how to grow their businesses. Without a road map, it can be difficult to know where to start or how to achieve the level of success that they desire or if that success is just around the corner. That's where the 30 DAY Entrepreneur methodology comes in. The program provides entrepreneurs with the road map and the guidance that they need to grow their businesses and achieve their goals. Whether it's tips on how to raise capital or one on one instructions on the latest tools for business growth, the program is tailored to the needs of each of its entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs with ambition looking for some guidance are invited to apply.
