30DayEntrepreneur Launches Industry First-Guided Start-Up Program. The Program features a robust self paced online curriculum complete with free access to all the tools being explained and robust checklist and video guides to walk someone new to business marketing through all the critical steps.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The startup incubator at 30 Day Entrepreneur is excited to announce our new marketing course, which will help people start or grow their businesses with all the tools and guidance they need. This course is led by experienced founders and marketers, who have mapped out their road to success. The course includes everything from market research and target audience analysis to branding and social media strategy. In addition, it provides one-on-one coaching to help participants implement a marketing plan and achieve drastic increases in lead generation or sales.

