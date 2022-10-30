top story 10-30 Skagit Views — Adjusting to chilly and yet vibrant By Skagit Valley Herald staff Oct 30, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week in Skagit Views, three perspectives of the Skagit Valley — and the opportunities and beauty that this area provides — are illustrated.They give us a few viewpoints that may not be readily apparent, since the tendency is to focus on the usual details of the transition to autumn — the chill, the precipitation, you know the drill.As always, it goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Publishing readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming.Please upload high-res digital photos — preferably as jpegs at least 2MB but no larger than 5 MB — along with the photographers’ permission form at www.goskagit.com/site/forms/skagit/submit_your_photo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coming Submission Photography Jpeg Reader Shortage Photo Permission Horizon Beauty Skagit Publishing Photographer Computer Science Publishing Graphic High-res Topic View Image Scenery Onset 2mb Oliver Hamlin Perspective Opportunity Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Video play button Adding Events to the GoSkagit.com Calendar Trending Now Let's do the 'Time Warp' again — 'Rocky Horror Show' rocks the Lincoln Skagit Views — Seasons reluctantly changing hands Out and About Skagit Views — The oncoming splendor of autumn Out and About Local Events
