n Anacortes Community Theatre will virtually perform a live radio theater version of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-19, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Tickets start at $20, available at acttheatre.com.
n McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon will host We Banjo 3 for a musical livestream event at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. “A Winter Wonderful” will also feature Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Skerryvore, The Whileaways, BackWest, and Ajeet. Tickets are $20 at webanjo3.com.
n Northwest Ballet Theater in Bellingham will stream its “Nutcracker” performance daily at 6 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Christmas Day. Links to the livestream can be found on Northwest Ballet Theater’s Facebook page.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will feature Americana musician Britanny Collins in a virtual concert on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Free, but the Lincoln will accept donations split between the theater and performer. lincolntheatre.org.
Also at the Lincoln:
The Blind Boys of Alabama will give a holiday livestream performance at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Tickets: $18 single, $25 group. lincolntheatre.org.
The Lincoln is hosting Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through the end of the holidays.
The Lincoln has numerous ongoing shows that can viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Yoga instructor Nicole Vienneau of Blue Monarch Health in Stanwood will lead a Winter Solstice Zoom yoga class at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, honoring the shortest day of the year. The event costs $15 and proceeds will benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. bluemonarchhealth.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. The Jan. 7 guest is Gillian Frances.
n Skagit Valley Gardens is throwing a Virtual Christmas Party at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Registration is encouraged for this free event. skagitacres.com.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 18600 Main Street in Conway at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. graydayrelics.com.
n The Burlington Public Library is promoting “Give the Gift of Reading,” a giveaway of books for young readers until Dec. 31. Patrons need only to come by and window browse and make a selection over the phone, free of charge. Available during business hours. More information: 360-755-0760.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the growing issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the Snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n WaFed Bank and Soroptimists International is hosting a holiday giving tree to support local children this Christmas. Tags are collected through the drive-thru window at WaFed Bank in La Conner or by calling 360-466-3129. The last day to return gifts is Friday, Dec. 18.
n Kiwanis International is selling wild Pacific smoked salmon from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas in the AutoZone parking lot, 150 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. The price is $20 and proceeds support the Burlington community.
n The Holiday Pop Up Market in Oak Harbor will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 18-19. Puzzles, treats, honey, handmade goods and more are for sale. The market is located at 810 SE Pioneer Way.
n Bellewood Farms & Distillery is hosting a holiday event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. Santa will be available for masked family photos from 1 to 4 p.m. Hot toddies, cider, other treats and local gifts will be available for purchase. The farm is located at 6140 Guide Meridian Road in Bellingham.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. The support group is for patients, caregivers and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org. With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
