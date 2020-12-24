Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, websites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Northwest Ballet Theater in Bellingham will stream its “Nutcracker” performance at 6 p.m. today, Dec. 24, and at 2 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Links can be found on Northwest Ballet Theater’s Facebook page.
n Anacortes Public Library will stream “The Sound of A Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” with saxophonist Brent Jensen on its Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Free.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce will host a fun photo contest to mark the end of the year. “Let Your Light Shine” can be joined by picking up sparklers and glow sticks at the chamber from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Share your photos on Hanson Home Team’s Facebook page on New Year’s Eve for a chance to win a prize.
n The Burlington Public Library is promoting “Give the Gift of Reading,” a giveaway of books for young readers until Dec. 31. Patrons need only to come by and window browse and make a selection over the phone, free of charge. Available during business hours. More information: 360-755-0760.
n Salish Mushrooms will host a virtual crash course in mushroom identification and foraging, “Intro to Mushrooms of the Pacific Coast,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Registration is $14.99. More info: salishmushrooms.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. The Jan. 7 guest is Gillian Frances.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 18600 Main Str. in Conway at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. graydayrelics.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will feature Mitch Britt of Bold Eye Media on how to upgrade your business website and create an optimization plan, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com for the link.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the growing issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the Snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is hosting Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and renting videos from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday through the end of the holidays.
