Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n Salish Mushrooms will host a virtual crash course in mushroom identification and foraging, “Intro to Mushrooms of the Pacific Coast,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Registration is $14.99. salishmushrooms.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. The Jan. 7 guest is Gillian Frances.
n The Washington Native Plant Society will feature Fayla Schwartz, PhD., in the virtual seminar “Global Ethnobotany: Plants and People” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Free. Attend via Zoom at wnps.org/events.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 18600 Main St. in Conway. graydayrelics.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative sendoff via Zoom at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. This will be an opportunity to hear from local representatives before they go to session in Olympia. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Orca Network’s Ways of Whales Workshop will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. $35. Register at orcanetwork.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will feature Mitch Britt of Bold Eye Media on how to upgrade your business website and create an optimization plan, at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13, over Zoom. Email jeremy@mountvernonchamber.com for the link.
n Western Washington University, Whatcom READS, Village Books, and Whatcom Libraries will host Northwest poet Robert Lashley at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Register at wcls.org.
n Bellingham-based author Becky Mandelbaum joins Village Books in Bellingham in its Virtual Readings Gallery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. She will speak with local writer Jessica Gigot about her latest work, “The Bright Side Sanctuary for Animals.” villagebooks.com.
n Sno-Isle Libraries and WSU Extension Island County will host Dr. Patricia Townsend, a former fashion designer and WSU associate professor, for a lecture on the issue of textile waste and how to make sustainable fashion choices. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Sign up at sno-isle.org.
n Mount Vernon-raised fiction writer Iris Baijing Hubbard will speak about her debut novel “Switched” in an event hosted through eventbrite at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. Free. Sponsored by Village Books in Bellingham.
n Transition Fidalgo & Friends will hold its annual meeting over Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The climate-change-focused nonprofit will host translator Jane Billinghurst, who will speak on forests. transitionfidalgo.org.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n The Skagit Watershed Council will host a virtual Illuminight Winter Walk on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. The annual event is a celebration of the Skagit Valley’s natural beauty and artistic talents and will feature music, poetry and a luminary art contest.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n WSU Skagit County Extension’s Country Living and Cattlemen’s Winterschool will be held online Jan. 29-31. It will feature over 70 workshops ranging from native trees, wildfire preparation, solar powered water systems, and more. Registration is $55; students can be sponsored for $10. Tickets: skagit.wsu.edu.
