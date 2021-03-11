1967, a Portland, Oregon-based band with several connections to Skagit County and Washington state, released their latest single on March 1, according to a news release.
The song "Living Life On Life's Terms" is fast-paced, riff-heavy slammer that brings to mind a young, hungry Green Day. According to the release, the song is "for fans of the Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Pennywise, and Breaking Benjamin; there’s a new band to blast in your Camaro."
Band leader Jaime Reynolds said that the different variations of the band — depending on the gig — include members from Mount Vernon, Anacortes, North Bend and elsewhere in the western United States.
The song is part of the band's upcoming EP, which was produced by John Kurzweg, who has extensive, impressive credits — records on which he's worked (Creed, Puddle of Mudd, Godsmack) have sold more than 40 million units.
For more information, visit one of the band's web sites: 1967band.com, facebook.com/1967band, twitter.com/1967band, instagram.com/1967band or youtube.com/jkrprozack. The song can be viewed on youtube at youtu.be/WVU4TuZvSnk.
