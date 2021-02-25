Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Operation Gratitude,” a call for handmade scarves, hats, bracelets and letters for first responders, deployed troops and veterans. The chamber is collecting them at 32630 Highway 20 in Oak Harbor from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, in Feb. 25-26.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison is hosting “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, though Feb. 28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites. Tickets are available at lincolntheatre.org. The festival will be available to stream until Thursday, March 4. Also at the Lincoln:
Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold a listening session for Latino business leaders to help shape an education program — which will begin in March — at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, in Spanish. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Hospice of the Northwest is hosting a “Celebration of Generosity” as a thank you to donors who has supported the hospice during COVID-19. A video presentation will go live Thursday, Feb. 25. hospicenw.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host Claudia Wells for a fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Registration is free at christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
A free online vermiculture class will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
John Christianson will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history, in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
“Growing Giant Pumpkins,” a complimentary Zoom class on tips for growing giant vegetables for new hobbyists, especially for those who are considering entering the Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Helping Hands Food Bank and Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery will host Stuff the Bus, a food drive to help the community, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Cascade Mall in Burlington. The group that brings in the most pounds of nonperishable food will be deemed community champion.
n Soroptomist International of Burlington will hold its Purse Auction in memory of Carol Kirkby and Cheryl Bishop from March 1-6. The auction helps fund the organization’s programs and scholarships. Donations are being accepted. facebook.com/BurlingtonSoroptimists/.
n Island Hospital will host a free virtual session with an expert from Hospice of the Northwest on preparing documents for end-of-life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
An online discussion on grief and loss will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP: islandhospital.org/classes.
n The La Conner Rotary will host its Smelt Run virtually on Saturday, March 6. The 5K fun run can be done anywhere as social distancing measures are in place. Registration is $10, with options for a $10 medal and $15 shirt. Proceeds help fund the club’s projects. Register on databareevents.com. Packet pickup is at 521 Morris St., La Conner, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on its Facebook page.
n La Conner Kiwanis and La Conner United will host a Daffodil Fest Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Kiwanis will sell fresh cut daffodils and smoked salmon at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. whidbeygardening.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org.
Mukul Soman will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. $15. Register at ncascades.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre will host Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. $25. Visit mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures" sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only and the system will go live Monday, March 15. Visit skagitcounty.net/museum or call 350-466-3365 for more information.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Asian Giant Hornet as part of its winter lecture series virtually at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. skagitbeaches.org.
n In celebration of Washington State Parks’ 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free to visit on Friday, March 19.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, usually held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Wooley will hold a virtual presentation about traveling with Sea Dream Yachts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Access the Zoom link at plumeriabreezestravel.com.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival.
n Island County’s CADA (Citizens against Domestic Abuse) is holding positive discipline parenting classes on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. in February. Call 360-675-7057 or email kate@cadacanhelp.org to register for the free Zoom classes.
n United Way of Skagit County’s Welcome Baby program holds virtual Parent Cafes the first and third Fridays of the month, February through May. Visit skagitwelcomebaby.com to register.
n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is hosting a Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickup from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Fridays.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams "Aquarium Quick Dips" at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours features a different animal every week, from octupi to crabs and more. Registration is on eventbrite.com.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is also hosting summer reading. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with the live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
