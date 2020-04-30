The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways things are done, with almost no exceptions.
One of the most notable activities that has undergone fundamental adjustments is information and how it’s distributed — very simply, how the message gets across.
Church and worship services, for example. While numerous churches had already utilized technology to get their services to reach a wider audience before the pandemic hit, social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines have made that approach that much more necessary.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes is one of many local churches that has had services online for some time (it uses Facebook, but many Internet-based services are available.)
The is an additional element of “new” at Westminster Presbyterian Church, as John Van Deusen, 32 and a native of Anacortes, stepped into the role of Director of Music, Worship & Arts in Feburary.
Before he joined the staff at Westminster Presbyterian, Van Deusen was a professional musician, recording and touring with The Lonely Forest for more than a decade.
Van Deusen said that since church had been making its services available via Facebook for some time, the recent transition was fairly painless.
“We had it in place prior to, you know, everything kind of getting shut down because of COVID,” Van Deusen said. “So it wasn’t a different transition for our congregation to make.”
One key difference is that the amount of staff on-screen — in addition to the the behind-the scenes crew — has been cut way down. Pastor Stephanie Hankey said Van Deusen has done exceptional work in his new role, including making the adjustment wherein he’s the only musician on stage.
“It has been a joy to welcome John to ministry at Westminster,” Hankey said in an email. “As Director of Music, Worship, and the Arts, his primary focus has been in leading music for Sunday worship. Normally, that’s leading a band made up of volunteers, but because of the need for physical distancing, John has been providing all our music for our live-streamed worship services for over a month now.”
“So really now, it’s just myself, Pastor Stephanie and then a tech, somebody who runs sound,” Van Deusen said. “Those are the three people in the sanctuary when we stream our services.”
Since the technology was already in place, Van Deusen said, the decision to proceed with the streaming plan was fairly easy — and that the safety and health of the flock is paramount.
“It was a pretty simple decision, especially because our congregation has a good number of people who are older, so they’re more at risk,” Van Deusen said. “So for us, it was just a simple ... OK, we need to protect the congregants, and we have the ability to stream, so it was a simple decision to protect people.”
Van Deusen has been writing and performing music since his middle-school days in Anacortes, he said. He started playing with bands in high school, played numerous shows in the region, then began touring during his senior year while while earning his diploma through Running Start at Skagit Valley College.
That took Van Deusen and his bandmates in The Lonely Forest on an adventure from 2008 to September 2014. He continued to tour as a solo artist and release records, and toured in Germany last fall for five weeks, he said. Now, with his wife and new child, Van Deusen is embracing a new path, albeit one that has many similarities to ones he has taken.
“For me, the joy of music, it stems from the creative process — and specifically what I’m doing at my job — I just enjoy singing and worshiping with other people who share my faith,” Van Deusen said.
“John comes with a rich depth of experience from his time touring with The Lonely Forest, but it’s his ability to lead prayer, speak authentically about his faith, and lead the congregation in song (others’ and his own) in a humble and sincere manner that is the greatest blessing to us at this time,” Hankey said.
