Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishig.com.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its monthly online show “The NeXt Show,” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond. The June 4 guest is The Oregon Donor. Tune in at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details can be found at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Friends of Skagit Beaches is holding a virtual lectures about subjects relating to Fidalgo Island at least until June 2. Find links to lectures at skagitbeaches.org or the Facebook pages for Friends of Skagit Beaches or the Anacortes library.
n The Anacortes Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org.
With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n New York Times bestselling author Karina Yan Glasser presents an interactive talk and writing lesson to students around the country at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, presented by the Friends of Skagit Libraries. One patron from each Skagit County library will receive a set of Glaser’s books, attendance not required to win. Information at upperskagitlibrary.org.
n The City of Burlington Council meeting (7 p.m.) and the Audit & Finance Committee meeting (4 p.m.) will be held telephonically on Thursday, May 28, as City Hall is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is can listen by calling 1-774-777-4255; enter Conference ID number 589-8786, then press the pound (#) key.
n “Growing a Vegetable Garden in a Pot” is one of six vegetable gardening classes being offered online free by WSU-Snohomish County Extension Master Gardeners in June.
Other future topics include “Grow Your Own Salad Greens,” “Growing Vegetable Basics,” “Western Washington Vegetable Gardeners’ Calendar,” “Growing Vegetables in Raised Beds,” and “Growing Heat Loving Vegetables in the Chilly Northwest.”
Each online class — via Zoom — lasts 45 minutes. They start at 7 p.m. and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting June 2 and ending on June 18.
Advance registration is required for these free classes, which will be recorded, so that those who register but are not able to attend should be able to watch them later.
Information: https://tinyurl.com/y9qw9ok8. Master Gardener Volunteers are also available to answer plant problem questions by calling 425-357-6010, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, or through e-mail at snocomg@gmail.com.
