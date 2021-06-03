n TCB Entertainment will host Petty Fever and Shaggy Sweet as part of the Drive-In Music Live Concert Series at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present photographer Matika Wilbur for a free in-person presentation on her years of work photographing Native women at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Wilbur’s work is currently featured at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham. mountbakertheatre.com.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host a collaborative project to decorate the square glass windows of the Lightcatcher Building from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, June 5 and 26. whatcommuseum.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art is having an art preview and auction for its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs until June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n Refind Creations Art Studio, 215 W. Holly B28, Bellingham, will celebrate its grand opening during the Bellingham Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. refindcreations.com.
n The Whatcom Rowing Association in honor of National Learn to Row Day will offer free lessons for ages 12 and older at Bloedel Donovan Park in Bellingham from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 5. whatcomrowing.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a class on summer songbird birdwatching near Deming from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $110. ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A photography course at Baker Lake will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $155. A supplemental online course in editing will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. $25. ncascades.org.
n The Kiwanis Club of La Conner will host an open air craft market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at 606 Morris St. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. 206-422-1253.
n Washington State Parks will be free on Saturday, June 5, in honor of National Trails Day.
n Village Books in Bellingham will host licensed mental health therapist Peggy Sullivan for a virtual talk on her new book, “Blissfully Single: A Single’s Guide to Finding Happiness,” joined by local author Sean Dwyer at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
A virtual book talk with Jonathan Evison, author of “Legends of the North Cascades,” will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7. villagebooks.com.
n RE Sources will hold the 2021 Environmental Heroes Awards at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. re-sources.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will hold a Zoom webinar on summer care for roses at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. christiansonsnursery.com.
n La Conner High School will have a graduation parade for the Class of 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, on Morris Street.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will livestream the Telluride 2021 Bluegrass Festival, which will be held June 11-13 and 17-20. Featuring Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and more. Tickets start at $30. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Helping Hands will present former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates for a leadership talk and fundraiser at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 12. Proceeds go toward Helping Hands food assistance programs. Tickets start at $35. lincolntheatre.com.
The Lincoln hosts a Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickup from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Fridays.
n The Koma Kulshan Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will take a full-day field trip to explore wetlands of the upper North Fork Nooksack River at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Free, registration required. wnpskoma.org.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a course on wild plant identification from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association will hold a pet food and supply drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Camano IGA. camanoanimalshelter.com.
n TCB Entertainment will presenting Jessica Lynne Witty and Santa Poco as part of the Drive-In Music Live Concert Series at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102.3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is offering a class on Cooperative Vegetable Gardening from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 1. $50 for the entire class, with scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org.
n Wild Whatcom hosts a community program exploring local parks and trails for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org.
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours features a different animal every week, from octupi to crabs and more. Registration at eventbrite.com.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.
