• The American Roots Concert Series wraps up at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with the Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico groups at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. The performance is free. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to parks. All event information can be found at parks.wa.gov/982/Folk-and-Traditional-Arts).
• The Burlington Summer Nights wraps up with the Troy Fair Band at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Most of the remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
Aug. 25 – Conrad Gruener; Sept. 1 – The Dream Goats; 5 p.m. Sept. 10 – Farmtoberfest with Eden and Sweetwood; Sept. 15 – The Chris Eger Band; Sept. 22 – Paige Woods & The High Fives; Sept. 29 – Cory Vincent.
• The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th reunion at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Old Edison Inn, 5829 Cains Court, Edison. Information: 360-757-0835.
• The NW Regional Job Fair is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Northwest Career & Technical Academy, 2205 W. Campus Place, Mount Vernon. Reservations are limited to the first 50 businesses, $50 for a booth. Participation requirements: at least three current job openings; a WorkSource WA account set up and jobs posted; business must be located in Skagit, Island or Whatcom counties. Contact Matthew Johnson Money at matthew@skagit.org or 360-336-6114, ext. 103.
• Celebrate summer with Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St, Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.
• The 2022 Everett Film Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings, including animations, documentaries, narrative features and shorts, begin at 1 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit everettfilmfestival.org.
• The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. A catered picnic will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
• Love to sing? The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.