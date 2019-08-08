EVERETT — What’s better than a taco? A festival dedicated to tacos.
The Everett Taco Fest is bringing an afternoon of fun from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in and outside of the Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave.
There will be all kinds of tacos, including traditional chicken, beef and pork tacos, but also new and interesting flavor combinations. All tacos sell for $3.
Guests can vote for their favorite taco in the people’s choice competition. Those who have a high tolerance for all things spicy can enter the Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest. And anyone with a cute dog (under 25 pounds) can register their pooch for the Tiny Taco Dog Beauty Pageant.
Of course, don’t miss the Lucha Libre wrestling show and many more fun activities.
Tickets are $15, available at the door.
