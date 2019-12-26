BELLINGHAM — Is there a better way to start the new year off than by plunging into the icy depths of a lake?
The Padden Polar Dip is a much-loved annual event in which the bravest of the brave congregate at Lake Padden, 4882 Samish Way, to subject themselves to an icy swim.
The event starts at 11 a.m. with a run/walk around the lake, about 2.6 miles. Then, at 11:59 a.m., a countdown to the dip begins. At noon sharp, the masses enter the lake.
It is recommended that any who dare attempt this dip wear real shoes with laces and consult a physician before allowing children 10 and under to participate.
