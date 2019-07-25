Betty Rocker

MOUNT VERNON — Festival season is in full swing, and the ‘Mont is going to be rocking on Saturday, July 27.

The Rock the ‘Mont music festival is back for a jam-packed lineup of musicians that will play from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive.

This year, Spike and the Impalers, Gin Gypsy and Betty Rocker will be keeping the tunes blasting.

Tickets are $45 in advance, $55 at the door. Seating is open and on the lawn. Doors open at 3 p.m.

