The onset of COVID-19 in 2020 brought the live-entertainment industry to a screeching halt at every level — from massive concert tours to coffeehouse gigs and bar-band 2-nighters, and nearly everything in between.
The shutdown resulted in the loss of jobs — and the resulting income — that may not have been as evident as other industries. Musicians, actors, directors, producers, sound and lighting artists took a huge hit.
The entertainment field, however, is bouncing back, and there are numerous reasons for optimism.
Locally speaking, the dozens — or perhaps hundreds — of musicians that make up the tight-knit community in Skagit and Whatcom counties are seizing the opportunity to perform again. Although there's a sense that the wheels are grinding slowly, the simple fact that gigs are happening is one that musicians are embracing with the usual gusto — or even giddiness.
Guitarist/singer Chris Eger, who leads the Chris Eger Band, said in April that his performance schedule has been sporadic, but that things are clearly on the rise.
"I’ve had four or five (shows) … the Rockfish (Grill & Anacortes Brewery), Bertlesen Winery off Starbird Road, a taphouse in Arlington, and North Sound Brewery," Eger said.
The response has been heartwarming, Eger said.
“Just the support of the people that have come out has been outstanding. People are so starved for live entertainment in whatever form, but especially for live music," Eger said. "The response everywhere I’ve gone and played is fantastic."
As a jazz singer in a genre that thrives on improvisation, Joan Penney has another perspective when it comes to performing. It's made this past year even more challenging, she said in April.
"It's been really difficult," Penney said. "In the jazz idiom, the way jazz works in this region and most regions is most people do not have the same band every time, you pick from a variety of musicians. So that goes back to the improvisation and tradition of jazz, it's always live and in the moment.
"One of the difficulties of pandemic is the idea you would do records or do an online presence with no audience. That's really a counter to the improvisational histories and traditions, but it's really been difficult."
Penney said the opportunity to perform again was exhilarating.
"It was wonderful. We looked at each other and said 'This is still in our hearts and we love it.' It was joyous, absolutely joyous.
"It was great to have audience react and be with each other. We're humans, we're just built to be in social settings. That isolation is incredibly paralyzing, so it was incredibly joyous."
Guitarist Adrian Clarke, a longtime local fixture who currently performs with the Naughty Blokes, Lost at Last and fronts his own band, Adrian Clarke & The Sweet Ride, had his busy performing schedule drop off to nearly zero.
"Yeah, for sure, during the early part of the pandemic everything just stopped. There were a couple of little breaks where I managed to squeeze in a couple of gigs, but then it went backwards again, so it pretty much totally shut down.
"Suddenly I was home weekends, Saturday nights," Clarke said with a chuckle. "So I was like OK, more Netflix."
One of the aspects not often discussed are the ongoing logistical challenges of putting together a band, keeping it together, getting together to rehearse, and hustling for bookings. All of those are contingent on the effective channels of communication — hardly a given, as nearly any musician or performer would tell you.
Vocalist Sharon Mayson, who sings with Free Harmony (alongside Chuck Dingee of The Walrus) and Pacific Twang — two busy groups — says the days of making endless phone calls to bandmates to coordinate are largely over.
The seven members of Pacific Twang, a country band with a wide-ranging repertoire, set their schedules on an online calendar. That, Mayson said, enables each player to see at a glance who's available and when.
As of May 20, with all of Washington's counties currently in Phase 3 of COVID restrictions and plans for the state to fully reopen by June 30, there are still numerous restrictions in place.
For live music, that means rules for keeping performers a certain distance from audience members, playing in rooms that are 50% full, and possibly different rules regarding masks.
(Phase 3 rules can be found at governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-reopening-guidance)
"I've been vaccinated, it doesn't make me bullet proof, we wear masks to and from the stage," Penney said. "Our people that come and see us and hug and they miss you and want to catch up. It's really different, you don't want to be rude, you have to keep your distance."
"The majority of the venues have kept stage and performer pretty well back from the front row of audience members," Eger said. "The 20-foot rule is a bit of an odd thing ... There’s no one even up close, so I would say that is a bit odd, but it’s not a huge deal, it feels pretty familiar and normal to be back on stage."
Allen Rhoades, one of the co-owners of Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, said venues, artists and customers have all had to make adjustments.
"It's interesting, but the customers are so pent-up and want (music), that they're willing to live with the restrictions in order to get it," Rhoades said. "Music is a big part of our existence from the day we opened 21 years ago, we're going to bring it back as much we can. There's not a lot of live music venues in Skagit anymore."
In the purest form of the "Show Must Go On" credo: Despite the months of adversity, the optimism level is high.
"Gigs are coming in, so I'm pretty much playing every weekend now, because I play with different people too," Clarke said. "So definitely, the calendar's starting to fill up again.
"Music is such a good catalyst for getting people together. Musicians, and all of us who love music, suddenly you're out there, seeing each other again."
"It has forced artists to adapt, and definitely use our creativity in order to keep working and putting out material," Eger said. "When I reflect on the last year, I am grateful for that it’s forced me into using creativity and adapting what I do for a format that would work during a lockdown, during a pandemic. I’ve gotten more comfortable in front of a camera … It’s great to be playing for faces again instead of a camera screen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.