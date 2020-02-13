A woman inherits a fortune, but won’t let her stepchildren in on the money, despite their clear interest. To secure the money, the children decide to send the stepmother away, but she makes the best of her situation.
That’s the tale in store at “The Curious Savage” at the Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden, from this weekend until March 1.
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10-14. 360-354-4425.
