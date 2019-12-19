A'Town Big Band

ANACORTES — Like Christmas music but always wanted a bigger, brassier sound? Look no further than Jingle Jazz, a night of loud Christmas sound performed the A’Town Big Band.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kennelly Keys Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The event is free.

The 17-piece jazz band will perform the classics of Christmas arranged by Gordon Goodwin, Chris McDonald, Tom Kubis and others.

