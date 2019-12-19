ANACORTES — Like Christmas music but always wanted a bigger, brassier sound? Look no further than Jingle Jazz, a night of loud Christmas sound performed the A’Town Big Band.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kennelly Keys Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The event is free.
The 17-piece jazz band will perform the classics of Christmas arranged by Gordon Goodwin, Chris McDonald, Tom Kubis and others.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.