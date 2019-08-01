ANACORTES — Over 250 artists will be represented at this year’s Anacortes Arts Festival.
The festival will take place from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 2-4, throughout downtown Anacortes along Commercial Avenue. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Not only are there fine art exhibits, there will be live music on three stages: Main Stage (high-energy performers), Jazz Stage (modern and traditional jazz) and Port Stage (rock, blues, world and folk music.) Over 40 musicians are scheduled to play.
Plenty of artisan booths will be set up selling pottery, jewelry, textiles, glass, fine art and food. There’s also a special area where children can try painting, quilting and all kinds of creative projects on Seventh Street.
The crown jewel of the festival is the juried art exhibition at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed Event Center on First Street. Attendees can vote for their favorite works and award one artist with a $1,000 People’s Choice Award.
