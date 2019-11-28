ALGER — Celebrate the spirit of giving thanks at the Alger Community Thanksgiving Potluck on Saturday, Nov. 30.
It’s an annual tradition for the Alger community to gather around Thanksgiving weekend and share a meal. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. at Alger Community Hall, 18735 Parkview Lane.
Community members are asked to bring a side dish, drink or dessert to share with neighbors. Additionally, cash donations for the Alger Food Bank will be collected.
Come prepared to eat well and share stories and pictures of the Alger community. After dinner, everyone is invited to help decorate the Christmas tree.
