EVERETT — Travel back to the 1970s on Friday at a magical, mysterious and dramatic concert: Alive She Cried, a Doors Tribute with the Neil Youngs.
The cover show kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave. Not only does this cover show have the same tunes and style as a Doors show, it also features a psychedelic light and video show.
The band also uses vintage equipment to best replicate the sound of the ‘70s.
The Neil Youngs are comprised of two Pacific Northwest men who decided to pay tribute to the musician who inspired both of them, as well as so many others around the world. They focus on the music more than the persona.
Tickets are $23-30.
