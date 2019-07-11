MOUNT VERNON — Twenty-five years ago in Skagit County an event was born from Celtic tradition. Now, the Skagit Valley Highland Games are a well-known summer fixture in the region.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, at Edgewater Park, 600 Behrens Millett Road. It attracts more than 10,000 visitors to the valley each year, according to the Celtic Arts Foundation.
A circuit of Scottish competitions are held all around the Pacific Northwest, ensuring a high level of competition. Not only are there bagpiping and drumming events, but fiddling, traditional Scottish athletics and traditional Scottish Highland dancing as well.
While enjoying the games, make sure to check out the food and craft vendors serving up traditional foods and clan souvenirs. Or, drop in on the fiddling workshop and test your musical prowess, watch sheepdogs do their thing or take a taste of Scottish whiskey.
Tickets are $20 for the day, $25 for the weekend. Discounts and family bookings are available, children under 5 are free. Dogs are welcome.
More information is available at celticarts.org.
