Sausage
Everett Sausage Fest

EVERETT — The smell of sausage will be in the air this weekend for the return of the Everett Sausage Fest.

Kicking off at noon Friday, Sept. 27, the fun doesn’t stop until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, with plenty of activities for the whole family at Our Lady of Perpetual Help grounds, 2619 Cedar St.

There will live music, food and craft vendors, a Bavarian Dinner Haus and Beer Garden and so much more.

For the kids, there are classic prize-winning games like football toss and fishing, as well as carnival rides from Davis Amusements.

