The 2020 Anacortes Arts Festival has been cancelled, according to a news release Wednesday.
"After months of patiently watching the impact that COVID has had on our communities and preparing for whatever large events will look like in the future, the Anacortes Arts Festival Board has chosen to cancel this year’s festival," the release said.
The festival, which had been scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2, draws crowds in the tens of thousands each each year to downtown Anacortes. It features work by local and regional artists, live music, food vendors and much more.
"We did consider a September postponement date and concluded that the risk factor of the unknowns is too high for our organization," the release said. "With our 59-year history and knowing how important the festival is to the artists, local businesses and our community, this decision was not made lightly."
The 2021 Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 6–8, 2021. For more information, visit anacortesartsfestival.com/category/august-festival.
Symphony Garden Tour cancelled
Also on Wednesday, the Skagit Symphony's Garden Tour has been cancelled, according to a new release.
The tour, which was to be to part of the Symphony's 40th Anniversary season, as scheduled for Sunday, June 28. For more information, visit www.skagitsymphony.com/garden-tour.
