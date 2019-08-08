ANACORTES — The Anacortes Brewery will celebrate 25 years in business with a big party for all the patrons and staff from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St.
There will be food, music by four local bands, eight styles of Anacortes beers and more. The brewery has created a special beer for the occasion called Get Back, which is a new take on an old style.
Founded in 1994, the Anacortes Brewery ranks as the 10th oldest brewery in Washington state.
All ages are welcome.
