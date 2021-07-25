Anna Ray performs senior piano recital By Skagit Valley Herald staff Jul 25, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anna Ray Demri Rayanne Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna Ray performed her senior piano recital on Monday, July 5, for family and friends at the home of her piano teacher, Renee Crandall. Anna, the daughter of Becky and Matt Ray, has taken piano for six years. She performed a selection of pieces by composers Mier, Vandall, Chopin, Anderson and Ulvaeus. More from this section Community Calendar Posted: 5 a.m. Skagit Views — Stop, absorb, marvel Posted: 5 a.m. Alternative Folk Musician, Wyatt Monroe, Announces Upcoming Livestream Concert Posted: July 22, 2021 Skagit Views: Nature presents a visual contrast Posted: July 18, 2021 Community gathers for annual Anacortes music festival Posted: July 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anna Ray Recital Renee Crandall Music Becky Matt Ray Selection Friend Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
