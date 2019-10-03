ANACORTES — A new month means new art exhibits around the region. At the Good Stuff Arts Gallery, it means work by Codie Carman.
Carman has spent her life living in places surrounded by the sea, influencing the art she creates. Using watercolors, Carman depicts colorful snapshots of life on an island.
The gallery is also featuring new works by gallery artists under the theme “The Power of COLOR.”
Carman will demonstrate her technique at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the gallery, 604 Commercial Ave.
