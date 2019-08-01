EVERETT — Summer is all about the flourish of natural flora, and the Schack Art Center is here to remind everyone that the garden can be taken inside — not in the way you might think.
Art of the Garden is the latest exhibit at Schack, featuring an extensive list of contributing artists. The biannual juried exhibit focuses on art that enhances the garden and brings it indoors.
Visitors of this free exhibit will view the whimsy and grace of natural landscapes represented through canvas and structural works of art at the center, 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett.
