LA CONNER — Art is alive in La Conner with the Skagit Artists’ fall show opening this weekend.

The juried exhibit, in conjunction with Art’s Alive!, opens Friday, Nov. 8, and a reception will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Lux Art Center, 603 Morris St., La Conner.

The show highlights the talent from artists around the area in Skagit, Whatcom, Island, Snohomish and San Juan counties.

Show hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

