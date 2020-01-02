ANACORTES — The first Friday of each month means is art walk time in Anacortes.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, downtown Anacortes will opens its doors to the public to tour local businesses and galleries to look at all the art Anacortes has to offer. Here are some places to check out:
n Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., will feature the Asian Gardens Series by Stephanie Griffin of SLG Photography.
n The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., will present the new juried show “Empowerment of Art” featuring the work of over 25 regional artists.
n Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., will feature the work of local photographer Suzanne Rothmeyer for January.
n Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 520 Commercial Ave., welcomes Guemes Island resident and art instructor Janice Veal and her local watercolor landscapes and summer flowers.
n Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., continues its 25-year anniversary show featuring 15 artists who have made a profound impact on the success of the gallery.
n The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., welcomes the return of Bob Hogan, local acrylic artist and children’s book illustrator (“The Tortoise From Anacortes”).
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.