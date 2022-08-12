Many of us spent an inordinate amount of time this summer watering to keep shrubs and trees alive. Now is a great time to examine our yards and identify areas we can renovate with drought-tolerant plant species to reduce water use and free up time for other pursuits in the garden.

As always, it is best to cluster plants with similar needs together, so don’t put your new drought-tolerant plants next to thirsty shrubs and expect them to both do well.

{span}Brenda Cunningham{/span}{span} is a WSU/Skagit County master gardener. Questions about home gardening or becoming a master gardener, may be directed to: WSU Extension Office, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington, WA 98233; by phone: 360-428-4270; or via the website: {/span}{span}www.skagit.wsu.edu/mg{/span}{span}.{/span}

