Six years ago, sisters Esmirna Librado, who was 17, and Noemi Librado Sanchez, who was 12, traveled with two cousins to Oaxaca, Mexico, to visit relatives for the first time.They used iPads and microphones to document the trip and to share the story of their family's background and hardships as immigrant farmworkers in the Skagit Valley.The sisters and their California cousins, Esmeralda and Heriberto Ventura, made a film using footage from their homes in the Skagit Valley and from Oaxaca. "First Time Home," which has received multiple awards, including the Rising Voices Award at the Portland Film Festival, will be shown at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon on April 14.The four cousins filmed and directed the film in which they discuss their Indigenous Triqui heritage with their family in Oaxaca, Mexico. Librado Sanchez said that before the trip she was bullied for being Triqui and she wished she had lighter skin and different features.After learning about her family and her cultural background while on the trip, she felt differently."I feel there is a lot to be proud of," she said.Librado Sanchez hopes the film encourages others from immigrant families to learn about their culture and family backgrounds.The film touches on the filmmakers' parents, too, highlighting the hard work they went through to immigrate to the United States and to provide for their families.Their parents have difficulty connecting regularly with family in Mexico because there is no cellular phone service in the small village of San Martin."It's something that so many families go through," Librado Sanchez said.
