The main character — a jovial green ogre well-known to pop-culture fans — isn’t the only familiar aspect of Burlington-Edison High School’s production of “Shrek The Musical.”
Two of the school’s graduates have returned to direct the theater department’s production, which opened earlier this month and will have further productions Dec. 12-14, including both a matinee and evening performance on Dec. 14.
McKenzie Sharpe, who is co-directing with her husband, Joshua, said it’s exciting whenever the couple gets to return to the school.
“That’s where we met, the drama program. It was special for us,” she said. “We’re of the age of when ‘Shrek’ came out; we’re the group that clung on to it.”
The Sharpes are directing after a request by Burlington-Edison Drama teacher Holly Wood, who also picked the play. McKenzie Sharpe said it’s an excellent choice.
“It had a wonderful message that you can be who you want to be, you can be accepted. For this age group it’s important, because high school is very hard,” she said.
Based on the popular movie and book, “Shrek the Musical” follows the adventures of the titular, green-skinned ogre as he encounters cheeky variations of fairy-tale characters, as well as original ones including Fiona the princess and Donkey. The musical has book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori; the original Broadway production opened in 2008 and was nominated for eight Tony awards.
Sharpe said everyone involved in the production has thrown themselves into it, from the crew to the cast who took on roles of colorful fairy-tale characters.
“I knew it would be a great opportunity to have a big cast, a big group of kids,” she said. “The kids immediately from day one took on their roles and have become a family in a short amount of time. Ten weeks. They’ve been doing awesome.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.