BELLINGHAM — A delectable combination returns to town this weekend.
The Bacon & Kegs Festival will take over the Depot Market Square for an entire day of indulgence from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the square, 1100 Railroad Ave.
The event is broken up into two sessions. The midday session ($18) will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and open to all ages. The evening session ($25) will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and only those 21 and over can enter. Tickets for children and nondrinking adults are $5. VIP tickets to both sessions can be purchased for an additional cost and have an array of perks (including early entry).
Both sessions will feature live music, activities and plenty of bacon and beer. Local breweries will provide ciders and beers and guests 21 and over will receive a commemorative cup.
For more information, visit wcel.net.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.