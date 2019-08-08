BELLINGHAM — A delectable combination returns to town this weekend.

The Bacon & Kegs Festival will take over the Depot Market Square for an entire day of indulgence from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the square, 1100 Railroad Ave.

The event is broken up into two sessions. The midday session ($18) will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and open to all ages. The evening session ($25) will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and only those 21 and over can enter. Tickets for children and nondrinking adults are $5. VIP tickets to both sessions can be purchased for an additional cost and have an array of perks (including early entry).

Both sessions will feature live music, activities and plenty of bacon and beer. Local breweries will provide ciders and beers and guests 21 and over will receive a commemorative cup.

For more information, visit wcel.net.

