It’s a tale as old as time, but infused with a fresh youthful spirit and performed by local child actors at Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth (BAAY) in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Under the direction of Olivia Theilemann, a young cast will bring Belle and the lovable Beast to life this weekend.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12, at BAAY, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham.

Tickets are $12-17 at baaybeauty.brownpapertickets.com.

