BELLINGHAM — Prom isn’t just for high school students anymore; it’s time for breweries to get in on the action.

Bellingham Beer Prom is an event centered around six Bellingham breweries that have asked other breweries to be their dates to an ‘80s style Beer Prom.

Together, each “couple” is bringing ‘80s-inspired collaboration beers to the dance for all the guests to enjoy. The theme of the prom is Back to the Future’s Enchantment Under The Sea, because it’s not an ‘80s party if no one is dressed like it’s the ‘50s.

The prom is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at The Majestic, 1027 N Forest St. Tickets are $30 and include two drink tickets.

There will be a costume contest, a Royal Beer Court, photo booth, raffle prizes, dancing and live music by Blindfate.

As for the breweries and their dates, here’s who is taking who to prom:

n Kulshan Brewing and Bale Breaker Brewing (Yakima).

n Stemma Brewing and Brothers Cascadia Brewing (Vancouver, Wash.).

n Wander Brewing and Grains of Wrath Brewing (Camas).

n Menace Brewing and Urban Family Brewing (Seattle).

n Chuckanut Brewery and Future Primitive Brewing (Seattle).

n Boundary Bay brewing and Atwood Ales (Blaine).

