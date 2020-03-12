pic

Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day a few days early with traditional Irish festivities this weekend in Bellingham.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, the Penk O'Donnell Dancers will perform Irish dances in the taproom at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. 

The festivities pick back up on Saturday, March 14, when live music will ring throughout Boundary Bay Brewery and the dancers will return at 2 p.m. for more entertainment and continue to perform every two hours.

Bellingham's St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. The route goes along Railroad Avenue and past the brewery.

On Sunday, March 15, the dancers are back for two performances at 2 and 5 p.m. at the brewery.

