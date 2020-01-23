Celebrate folk music this weekend at the annual Bellingham Folk Festival.
The festival kicks off on Friday, Jan. 24, and continues all weekend until Sunday, Jan. 26, with a variety of workshops and showcases.
Most of the daytime events will be held at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St., including evening showcases that are included with a festival pass; otherwise admission ranges from $5-20.
Learn how to hear chord changes when playing a group to keep up in jams, or how to master the clawhammer banjo at these workshops and gather around for daily open jams.
Admission is $110 for adults for the full weekend, $65 for kids under 18; $40 for adults for Friday only, $20 for under 18; $70 for Saturday only, $35 for under 18; $45 for Sunday only, $25 for under 18; available at thebellinghamfolkfestival.com.
