The 20th annual Bellingham Human Rights Film Festival starts this weekend and brings over two dozen films to screens around Bellingham over a nine-day period.
Starting with two films featuring the Coast Salish people on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., opening night kicks off with a silent auction before and after the films and discussions with the directors of both films.
The following eight days are packed with screenings at the Pickford, at Western Washington University, public libraries, high schools and more. Each film is free to attend, but any donations received will go toward a new pair of socks for local people experiencing homelessness.
A complete schedule of films can be found at bhrff.webs.com.
