MBT
Mount Baker Theatre

Comedy, music, plate spinning ... this event has it all.

At Bellingham’s Got Talent, a light is shined on the diversely skilled community and Bellingham, all while raising money for a local cause.

The event begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. First- and second-place winners take home cash prizes, as administered by a panel of local judges.

Net proceeds support the Street Connect program at the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $7.50 for children.

For more information, visit mountbakertheatre.com.

More from this section

Load comments