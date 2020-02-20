Comedy, music, plate spinning ... this event has it all.
At Bellingham’s Got Talent, a light is shined on the diversely skilled community and Bellingham, all while raising money for a local cause.
The event begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. First- and second-place winners take home cash prizes, as administered by a panel of local judges.
Net proceeds support the Street Connect program at the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $7.50 for children.
For more information, visit mountbakertheatre.com.
