There’s a new show coming to a theater near you: Bellingham Tonight.
In the spirit of late-night talk shows that have graced cable networks since the dawn of TV, Bellingham Tonight invites a live audience to come soak up all things Bellingham.
The inaugural episode of this live show is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. The show will be recorded and seats in the audience are limited to 75. Tickets are $10.
This pilot episode will feature mayoral candidates April Barker and Seth Fleetwood, who will both stick around after the show for an audience-driven question-and-answer period.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.