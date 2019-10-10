There’s a new show coming to a theater near you: Bellingham Tonight.

In the spirit of late-night talk shows that have graced cable networks since the dawn of TV, Bellingham Tonight invites a live audience to come soak up all things Bellingham.

The inaugural episode of this live show is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. The show will be recorded and seats in the audience are limited to 75. Tickets are $10.

This pilot episode will feature mayoral candidates April Barker and Seth Fleetwood, who will both stick around after the show for an audience-driven question-and-answer period.

