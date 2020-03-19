While social distancing is in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Whatcom County’s trails remain a way to stay safe and healthy during a time of limited interaction. Here are some of the best places in the county to spend time with the great outdoors.
n Stimpson Family Nature Reserve: Trailhead starts at 2076 Lake Lousie Road, Bellingham, and goes through four miles of hiking trails through old-growth forest and two ponds. No bikes or dogs are allowed in the reserve.
n Deming Homestead Eagle Park: At 5615 Truck Road, this park has fields and forests that edge the North fork Nooksack River. This time of year, the aptly named park boasts visits from bald eagles that feast on salmon.
n Interurban Trail: This trail starts at the North Chuckanut Mountain Trailhead and uses an old train route that ceased service in 1928 but has since become a relaxing, mostly flat 6-mile hike through Fairhaven, Larrabee State Park and out to the expansive views on Chuckanut.
For more information, visit co.whatcom.wa.us/1913/Parks-Trails.
