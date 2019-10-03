Bier on the Pier

ANACORTES — You know there are going to be good times when an event has a name that rhymes.

Bier on the Pier brings over 40 breweries, cideries and food trucks to Anacortes’ waterfront on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5.

The event, for ages 21 and older, celebrates the abundance of craft brews and food in the area with all kinds of drinks to try (ever had a spicy beer?).

Tickets are $25 for Friday and $35 for Saturday. Those who don’t want to drink but still want to have a good time can be admitted for $7 on either day, and those who want to celebrate on both days can purchase a two-day pass for $50.

The party starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Historic Port of Anacortes Warehouse, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, and picks right back up at noon Saturday.

Tickets: anacortes.com.bier-on-the-pier.

