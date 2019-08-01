MOUNT VERNON — It’s time to dust off those shuffleboard skills and put them to the test at Big Lake Bar and Grill’s Shuffleboard Tournament.

The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the bar, 18247 Highway 9.

The board is a vintage 1950 table. It’s slightly shorter than more modern tables at 12 feet long, and pucks must bank off one side cushion or another. Sometimes called a “bumper” shuffleboard table, this game requires angled shots to add a whole different kind of challenge and fun to the game.

Teams of two can sign up in advance by calling 360-422-6411. Free.

More from this section

Load comments