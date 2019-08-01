MOUNT VERNON — It’s time to dust off those shuffleboard skills and put them to the test at Big Lake Bar and Grill’s Shuffleboard Tournament.
The event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the bar, 18247 Highway 9.
The board is a vintage 1950 table. It’s slightly shorter than more modern tables at 12 feet long, and pucks must bank off one side cushion or another. Sometimes called a “bumper” shuffleboard table, this game requires angled shots to add a whole different kind of challenge and fun to the game.
Teams of two can sign up in advance by calling 360-422-6411. Free.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.